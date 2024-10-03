Miami Beach to ‘reaffirm’ support for Israel — one year after Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas militants

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner and other city officials will “reaffirm support” for Israel on Monday, one year after Israel was attacked by Hamas militants, triggering a war in the region.

“We stand with Israel now and forever,” said Meiner in statement. “In this moment of profound pain, we reaffirm our steadfast and unshakable support for freedom, democracy and the core values that bind us. The October 7 attack is Israel’s 9/11 — an unimaginable tragedy that will never be forgotten — and only strengthens our resolve to stand united with Israel in the face of evil.”

Carl Juste / Miami Herald Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner

The event will be held outside Miami Beach Fire Station No. 2 at 2300 Pine Tree Drive, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Eight Miami Beach firefighters who volunteered to travel to Israel shortly after the massacre plan to attend the ceremony. The firefighters filled in for some of Israel’s first responders who were called to military service.

On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in an attack in southern Israel and took around 250 hostage. Some 100 are still held, around 65 of whom are believed to be alive.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed over 41,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not differentiate between fighters and civilians but says more than half were women and children. The Israeli military says it has killed over 17,000 militants, without providing evidence.

