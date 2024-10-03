Who’s hiring for the holidays? Dolphin Mall to hold job fair on Tuesday, Oct. 8

Dolphin Mall is hosting a daylong Holiday Job Fair on Tuesday, October 8, during regular mall hours. Participating merchants are hiring for both full-time and part-time positions, according to job fair organizers.

"This event provides a unique opportunity for individuals to explore employment options and connect with a wide range of businesses. Our goal is to facilitate connections between job seekers and potential employers as we gear up for the holiday season,” said Madelyn Bello, Marketing Sponsorship Director for Dolphin Mall, in a statement.

Participating merchants will be stationed throughout the mall with tables where they will provide job applications and detailed information on available positions. This event is free.

It will run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Dolphin Mall, 11401 NW 12th St, Miami, FL 33172.

Here’s a list of participating retailers, visit https://shopdolphinmall.com

