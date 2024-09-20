South Florida jobless rate held steady in August

The jobless rate in South Florida held steady in August compared to a month earlier. The regional unemployment rate was 3.4% last month.

The lowest county unemployment rates in the state are here. The lowest is in the Keys followed by Miami-Dade County.

The latest data continues to indicate it is a tight labor market. Job gains over the past year indicate a regional economy that is still buzzing. Construction, healthcare and the hospitality industries have led the job growth adding a combined 42,000 jobs.

The increase in jobs has not necessarily led to larger paychecks. Average hourly pay is up just two percent over the past year.

The statewide unemployment rate was 3.3% last month, unchanged from July.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

