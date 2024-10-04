Trulieve files defamation lawsuit against two Florida stations and state GOP

The state’s largest medical-marijuana company is suing the Republican Party of Florida and the owners of two Fort Myers-based TV stations, alleging they engaged in a deceptive campaign against the proposed marijuana amendment ballot.

Trulieve, which has spent nearly $93 million supporting the passage of Amendment 3 filed a defamation lawsuit this week, claiming the GOP and owners of two Fort Myers based television stations spread misleading and deceptive claims about the amendment.

If passed, the proposed constitutional amendment legalizes recreational marijuana in the state.

The complaint alleges Florida Republicans produced mailers and a TV spot implying Trulieve wrote the amendment language and that it did so to serve their own business interests.

The lawsuit also alleges that the party has paid the stations to broadcast the ad. Voters will decide the fate of Amendment 3 in next month’s election.

READ MORE: Billionaire hedge fund manager gives $12M to fight pot initiative

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

