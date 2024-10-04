© 2024 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trulieve files defamation lawsuit against two Florida stations and state GOP

WLRN Public Media | By Helen Acevedo
Published October 4, 2024 at 10:09 AM EDT
Lobbyist Barbara DeVane attends a meeting of The Villages Democrats Club to encourage the community's members to vote "yes" on a ballot amendment which would legalize recreational marijuana use for people over 21, at Wildwood Community Center in Wildwood, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
/
AP
Lobbyist Barbara DeVane attends a meeting of The Villages Democrats Club to encourage the community's members to vote "yes" on a ballot amendment which would legalize recreational marijuana use for people over 21, at Wildwood Community Center in Wildwood, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

The state’s largest medical-marijuana company is suing the Republican Party of Florida and the owners of two Fort Myers-based TV stations, alleging they engaged in a deceptive campaign against the proposed marijuana amendment ballot.

Trulieve, which has spent nearly $93 million supporting the passage of Amendment 3 filed a defamation lawsuit this week, claiming the GOP and owners of two Fort Myers based television stations spread misleading and deceptive claims about the amendment.

If passed, the proposed constitutional amendment legalizes recreational marijuana in the state.

The complaint alleges Florida Republicans produced mailers and a TV spot implying Trulieve wrote the amendment language and that it did so to serve their own business interests.

The lawsuit also alleges that the party has paid the stations to broadcast the ad. Voters will decide the fate of Amendment 3 in next month’s election.

READ MORE: Billionaire hedge fund manager gives $12M to fight pot initiative

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
News In Brief
Helen Acevedo
Helen Acevedo, is WLRN's anchor for All Things Considered.
See stories by Helen Acevedo
More On This Topic