Miami-Dade County officials urge residents to prepare for flooding from Milton

South Florida is in for a few wet days this week.

Heavy rainfall leading to possible flooding is expected across South Florida through mid-week as Hurricane Milton approaches western Florida.

It’s important to make a plan in case flooding impacts your neighborhood according to Miami-Dade County's Department of Emergency Management spokesperson Erika Benitez.

"This includes having supplies such as nonperishable food items, cleaning supplies, and water for several days."

Benitez added that it's crucial to ensure you have flood insurance and review your policy to guarantee your protection. She also advises people to store important documents in waterproof containers.

"We recommend elevating household appliances to higher ground like washers, dryers, which can be damaged by water," Benitez said.

Find some some sandbag distribution sites in South Florida here.

READ MORE: Milton strengthens into a major hurricane. Florida prepares for large-scale evacuations

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.