Those in path of Milton flee to other parts of Florida to steer away from storm

People fleeing mandatory evacuation zones in Central Western Florida are coming as far south as the Florida Keys to escape impacts from Hurricane Milton, and at least one resort on the island chain is offering discounted stays for evacuees.

Grassy Key Resort and Beach Club in Marathon is offering $99 a night for a standard room and $189 a night for two and three-bedroom suites.

“If you just lost everything in Helene and can’t afford that then we will work with you to accommodate a budget,” Grassy Key Resort owner Matthew Sexton said in a Facebook post.

The resort is not charging a resort fee, has waived their pet fee and has some wheelchair accessible rooms available, according to a phone operator for the resort.

Monroe County Public Information Officer Kristen Livengood said several people have also opted to stay with friends and family.

“This was an option for people, especially given the fact that going North and East from Tampa was very backlogged,” Livengood said.

