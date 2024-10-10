LGBTQ group sues Broward school district over Monarch school investigation

A prominent LGBTQ advocacy group is suing the Broward County school district and Florida Department of Education.



The suit from the Human Rights Campaign contends the state and county violated Title IX and the First Amendment last year when they investigated a Monarch High School employee for her alleged role in allowing her daughter, who is transgender, to be on the school’s volleyball team.



Following an 8-month internal investigation, the employee, Jessica Norton, was reassigned and ultimately suspended for 10 days.



Administrators allege Norton violated state law, which bars trans student athletes from girls sports teams in schools. Norton previously challenged the law in court, which the suit claims drove the district and state to retaliate.

READ MORE: Florida officials pressure schools to roll back sex education lessons on contraception and consent

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

