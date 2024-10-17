FAU rebrands as Florida Atlantic to avoid confusion with FIU

FIU. FAU. Gone are the days of getting those two acronyms confused.

Florida Atlantic University is going through a visual and messaging rebrand in an attempt to avoid confusion with Florida International University in Miami.

They’re shifting from being known as FAU to Florida Atlantic and working to replace now–outdated logos across campus.

The initiative gained momentum after the success of Florida Atlantic’s men’s basketball team in the 2023 National Collegiate Athletics Association Tournament.

Florida Atlantic’s University Press is reporting that the Division of Public Affairs has been slow to roll out the visual brand update that’s been in the works since 2022.