Fort Lauderdale offers free garage parking for king tides

Fort Lauderdale will be feeling the effects of king tides tomorrow.

Sea Tow Captain Michael Speck, has first hand experience with these tides and says that water levels can be three to four feet higher than normal.

"I’ve seen a couple streets over in Lauderdale get flooded out with the high tide," Speck said. "Some of these older homes that aren't built up to current codes, their lower dock or seawall will get flooded with these king tides, the water will come up into their backyards."

To alleviate those impacted, the city of Fort Lauderdale is offering free parking on levels six and seven of the Riverwalk Center Garage and on levels three, four, and five of the Las Olas Garage.

