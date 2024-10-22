Broward County Public Schools discuss make up school days lost to Hurricane Milton

Broward County Public Schools students might have to go back to class a day early from winter break.

The school district held a special meeting today to discuss how students and staff should make up for losing three days because of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.



The proposal looks to have students return on Jan. 6, which had been designated a teacher work day. The semester would extend a week into January, ending on Jan. 9.



The teacher work day would then be moved to Friday, Jan. 10, which students would have off. Midterm and final exams will not be impacted, since they’ll take place before the winter break.

