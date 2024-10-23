Homelessness in Broward County addressed with pallet shelters

The Broward County Commission held a workshop on Tuesday to address homelessness in the county.

Mayor Nan Rich described the scope of the problem.

"The bottom line is that we need to do something here," Rich said. "We need approximately 500 more shelter beds here, because our shelters don't do it, they don't cover it."

The county’s solution? Pallet shelters. Ten-by-twelve foot wooden shelters to provide temporary housing for homeless individuals.

The county believes this to be a more humane way to deal with the impacts of a new Florida law, House Bill 1365, that criminalizes sleeping overnight in public spaces.

"The other alternative that’s been put out there, originally started by the City of Fort Lauderdale, about using the encampment and we're not going to do that here, we’re just not going to do that," Rich said. "That is not humane and that is not what Broward County is about."



The commission reviewed potential sites for the shelters, but is looking for more funds from nonprofits. United Way has pledged to match the county’s funds for this endeavor.

Another part of House Bill 1365 will give legal standing to residents and business owners to file civil lawsuits against local governments that allow sleeping or camping on public property. That part of the law will take effect Jan. 1.

READ MORE: Mental health facility will help with anti-homeless law, says judge

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

