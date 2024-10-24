United Teachers of Dade wins recertification

The teachers union representing over 27,000 employees in Miami-Dade County has won recertification as an exclusive bargaining agent.

In a statement, United Teachers of Dade said it received a landslide 83% of the vote. The union also called the election unnecessary, blaming a new labor law that went into effect last year and was championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

That law requires at least 60% of public employee union members to pay dues in order to stay active. Since the law passed, more than 60,000 public sector workers have lost their unions.

READ MORE: Florida judge rejects a lawsuit challenging public-employee union restrictions

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

