United Teachers of Dade wins recertification

WLRN Public Media | By Sherrilyn Cabrera
Published October 24, 2024 at 5:02 PM EDT
United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez-Mats speaks to reporters at the union's headquarters on Jan. 16, 2024.
United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez-Mats speaks to reporters at the union's headquarters on Jan. 16, 2024.

The teachers union representing over 27,000 employees in Miami-Dade County has won recertification as an exclusive bargaining agent.

In a statement, United Teachers of Dade said it received a landslide 83% of the vote. The union also called the election unnecessary, blaming a new labor law that went into effect last year and was championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

That law requires at least 60% of public employee union members to pay dues in order to stay active. Since the law passed, more than 60,000 public sector workers have lost their unions.

Sherrilyn Cabrera
Sherrilyn Cabrera is WLRN's PM newscast and digital producer.
