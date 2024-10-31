Abortion-rights groups far outspend opponents in ballot measure campaign in Florida

Florida is the behemoth in this year’s abortion ballot-measure campaigns.

Proponents of the measure — Amendment 4 — have raised more than $75 million and opponents $10 million. Combined, that's nearly half the national total.

The state Republican Party is using additional funds, including from corporations across the country, to urge voters to reject the measure. Including that, supporters still lead in ad-buying: $60 million to $27 million.

The total spent as of Tuesday is about the same amount spent on the U.S. Senate race between Republican incumbent Sen. Rick Scott and Democratic challenger Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

The amendment would overturn a ban on most abortions after the first six weeks of pregnancy — when women often don't know they're pregnant — that was signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and took effect in May. DeSantis' administration has taken steps to thwart the campaign for the amendment.

Florida's ballot measure rules give opponents a boost: Passage requires approval from 60% of voters instead of a simple majority.

The groups promoting ballot measures to add similar abortion rights amendments to the constitutions in nine states have raised more than $160 million.

That's nearly six times what their opponents have brought in, The Associated Press found in an analysis of campaign finance data compiled by the watchdog group Open Secrets and state governments.

The campaign spending reports are a snapshot in time, especially this late in the campaigns, when contributions are rolling in for many.

The cash advantage is showing up in ad spending, where data from the media tracking firm AdImpact shows campaigns have spent more than three times as much as opponents in ads on TV, streaming services, radio and websites.