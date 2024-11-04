United Teachers of Dade stays alive after union recertification vote

United Teachers of Dade represents over 27,000 employees of Miami-Dade Public Schools.

It recently won a recertification election that kept it alive after it initially failed to meet the standards of a new state union law.



The union won 83% of votes in the election. If at least 60% of members don’t pay dues, they could be right back in the same position next year.



UTD President Karla Hernandez-Mats hopes that will not be the case because they’ve been forced to re-engage with employees and members.

"The law is designed to keep unions in treadmills. We’re going to keep on organizing, we don’t want this to be where we’re always in this hamster wheel, and so that means that we’re gonna have to keep telling people about why the state lawmakers are trying to silence their voice and take away their rights," Hernandez-Mats said.

More than 60,000 public sector employees have lost union representation since the Florida law went into effect last October.



Gov. Ron DeSantis has been a vocal critic of United Teachers of Dade.

