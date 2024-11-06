North Miami Beach official charged with possessing child sex abuse material

A North Miami Beach official was arrested today in Miami for possession of child sex abuse material.

David Scott, Deputy City Manager for North Miami Beach, was arrested by the Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit.

Investigators say Scott uploaded 31 images and videos of child sexual abuse and attempted to purchase 6,000 more off of social media.

Scott was detained, interviewed, then arrested. His phone and electronic devices were seized. He now faces 15 counts of possessing material showing sexual performance by a child.

The investigation into Scott was performed by the Miami Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Detail, with assistance from Homeland Security, the Miami-Dade County State Attorney’s Office and police departments multiple municipalities.

A forensic review of Scott’s phone found several files containing child sexual abuse material.

MPD Chief Manuel Morales said arresting a member of local government on these charges was particularly disheartening.

“This is highly disappointing, especially given their role of trust and the fact that the victims are children—one of our most vulnerable populations. We are proud of our partnership with the State Attorney’s Office Cybercrimes Unit in solving this case,” Morales said in a written statement.

Following Scott's arrest, the City of North Miami Beach terminated him from his position.

