Miami-Dade School chair to hold town hall meeting next week in Coral Gables

WLRN Public Media | By WLRN News Staff
Published November 7, 2024 at 2:23 PM EST

Mari Tere Rojas, the chair of the Miami-Dade school board, will host a town hall meeting next Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Coral Gables Preparatory Academy.

The town hall meeting begins at 6 p.m. The school is located at 105 Minorca Avenue, Coral Gables, 33134.

Rojas represents District 6 on the school board. District 6 includes Coconut Grove, Key Biscayne, Coral Gables, South Miami, parts of City of Miami.

The Miami-Dade School District, with more than 337,000 students, is the nation’s third-largest school district. It has an annual budget of about $8.3 billion.
WLRN News Staff
