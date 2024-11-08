© 2024 WLRN
DeSantis names new head of state environmental regulatory agency

WLRN Public Media | By Jenny Staletovich
Published November 8, 2024 at 3:23 PM EST

Gov. Ron DeSantis Thursday named a career staffer — the daughter of his former elections crimes chief — as Secretary of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
 
Since 2018, Alexis Lambert has served as chief of staff for the state’s Division of Bond Finance. Before that, she worked at the state Department of Health as a chief of staff and communications director.
 
Lambert is the daughter of Pete Antonacci, a longtime Tallahassee fixer who died suddenly in 2022 after serving as general counsel under Rick Scott. She replaces Shawn Hamilton, who joined the department in 2007 and was named to the top job three years ago.

Jenny Staletovich
Jenny Staletovich is WLRN's Environment Editor. She has been a journalist working in Florida for nearly 20 years. Contact Jenny at jstaletovich@wlrnnews.org
See stories by Jenny Staletovich
