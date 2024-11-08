© 2024 WLRN
PortMiami sets record for cruise passenger numbers, solidifying status as global cruise hub

WLRN Public Media | By Tom Hudson
Published November 8, 2024 at 6:01 PM EST

South Florida continues to be the cruise capital of the world.

PortMiami saw a record 8.2 million passengers during the most recent fiscal year. That’s almost a 13% increase from a year earlier. It keeps PortMiami as the busiest cruise port across the globe. The number of passengers moving through Port Everglades jumped more than 30%.

Over 4 million passengers passed through the port in Fort Lauderdale. Fewer cruise ships called on Port Everglades last year compared to its previous record year a decade ago. But today’s bigger ships carry many more passengers now.

READ MORE: Meet the man overseeing one of Broward’s largest economic drivers

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
News In Brief
Tom Hudson
Tom Hudson is WLRN's Senior Economics Editor and Special Correspondent.
