PortMiami sets record for cruise passenger numbers, solidifying status as global cruise hub

South Florida continues to be the cruise capital of the world.

PortMiami saw a record 8.2 million passengers during the most recent fiscal year. That’s almost a 13% increase from a year earlier. It keeps PortMiami as the busiest cruise port across the globe. The number of passengers moving through Port Everglades jumped more than 30%.

Over 4 million passengers passed through the port in Fort Lauderdale. Fewer cruise ships called on Port Everglades last year compared to its previous record year a decade ago. But today’s bigger ships carry many more passengers now.

