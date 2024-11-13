Sistrunk Marketplace will drop the 'brewery' title, offer more restaurants and activities

A food hall in one of Fort Lauderdale’s historically Black neighborhoods is hitting the refresh button to stay relevant.

Sistrunk Marketplace and Brewery was once a popular food hall near downtown Fort Lauderdale, but post-pandemic pressures and a dwindling craft beer scene has its owner looking for new ways to bring in clientele.



Sistrunk Marketplace will relaunch by dropping the “brewery” from its name and replacing its slate of restaurant options inside, the Sun Sentinel reports. The food hall will also be adding video games and indoor activities to make it more of an events and interactive experience space.



The venue plans to hold a relaunch event some time in December. Sistrunk Marketplace is located in the Historic Sistrunk neighborhood, Fort Lauderdale’s oldest Black community.

