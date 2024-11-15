Miami-Dade ghost candidate mastermind may face 15 years in prison

Ex-Florida State Senator Frank Artiles was found guilty last month of campaign finance crimes as part of a political scheme. Artiles could face up to 15 years in prison — a sentence to be decided on Monday.



A jury found Artiles, a Republican, guilty of masterminding a so-called ghost candidate scheme to help unseat a Democrat state Senator in 2020.

Artiles helped to recruit and fund a third party candidate with a similar name to incumbent Democrat Senator Jose Javier Rodriguez.

"The idea was to redirect votes from Rodriguez so he would lose. It worked, and a Republican won the seat," according to WLRN’s Joshua Ceballos. "Artiles was found guilty of making excessive campaign contributions and procuring a false oath."

The sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Richard E. Gerstein Justice building.

