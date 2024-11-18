Temps expected to dip midweek in South Florida

There’s another cold front coming to South Florida this week..

The National Weather Service said we can expect some rain on Wednesday but then temperatures will drop significantly by the end of the week.

On Thursday lows are expected in the 60s, and on Friday that will drop to the mid to upper 50s, depending on how inland you are. Temperatures in Western Palm Beach County could drop to the low 50s.

The highs will be around the mid-70s.

