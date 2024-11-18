© 2024 WLRN
Miami Beach expands beach access for dogs

WLRN Public Media | By Ammy Sanchez
Published November 18, 2024 at 10:36 AM EST

Dog owners can now take their furry friends to three areas in Miami Beach.

The city announced on Nov. 1 that it has expanded beach access for dogs because of the high demand.

Previously, dogs were only allowed in North Beach, but now they can visit South and Mid Beach locations.

The city says the spots are places that dog owners frequently visit and do not have heavy concentrations of sea turtle nests.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Ammy Sanchez
