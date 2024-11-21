Bugs exhibition at Frost Museum of Science in Miami brings the world under your feet

The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in downtown Miami, beginning Saturday, is opening a new special exhibition called "Bugs".

The exhibition features state-of-the-art displays and interactive experiences that showcase the talents of various insects and their influence on scientific fields such as engineering and nanotechnology.

Visitors will encounter six larger-than-life bug ambassadors and participate in hands-on activities that simulate the superpowers of these fascinating creatures.

The exhibition was developed by the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa with support from Weta Workshop Limited and will be on view until April 20.

