© 2024 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bugs exhibition at Frost Museum of Science in Miami brings the world under your feet

WLRN Public Media | By WLRN News Staff
Published November 21, 2024 at 2:24 PM EST
Bugs is a new special exhibition opening at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in downtown Miami on Saturday, November 23. Through state-of-the-art displays and interactive experiences, guests will discover how these tiny beings have influenced advancements in engineering, nanotechnology, and various other scientific fields
Mike O'Neill
/
Courtesy Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science
Bugs is a new special exhibition opening at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in downtown Miami on Saturday, November 23. Through state-of-the-art displays and interactive experiences, guests will discover how these tiny beings have influenced advancements in engineering, nanotechnology, and various other scientific fields

The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in downtown Miami, beginning Saturday, is opening a new special exhibition called "Bugs".

The exhibition features state-of-the-art displays and interactive experiences that showcase the talents of various insects and their influence on scientific fields such as engineering and nanotechnology.

Visitors will encounter six larger-than-life bug ambassadors and participate in hands-on activities that simulate the superpowers of these fascinating creatures.

The exhibition was developed by the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa with support from Weta Workshop Limited and will be on view until April 20.
News In Brief
WLRN News Staff
See stories by WLRN News Staff
More On This Topic