Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce offers free memberships to minority-owned businesses

The Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce is giving out eight free memberships to minority-owned small businesses in Broward and Miami Dade counties.

The one-year memberships to the chamber will grant small businesses benefits like access to networking, a health trust for its employees and educational seminars.

The chamber’s vice president of business development Marco Ramirez He said a membership usually costs $820 a year.

"We are a very diverse community. And, if you look at the numbers, over 92% of businesses in Miami are small businesses. It’s actually minorities who use resources the least, so that’s why we want to open those doors to minorities," Ramirez said.

Eligible businesses must be owned by a member of a minority group. Businesses must also have less than 10 employees and earn less than $1 million in annual revenue.

The deadline to apply for the program is Saturday Nov. 30.

READ MORE: Bad news for South Florida home sellers. Region's pending home sales are nation's fastest falling

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.