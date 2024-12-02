Miami's Legion Park is getting federal funding for coastal resilience

Florida is receiving nearly $9 million in federal grants to support nature-based solutions for coastal resilience.

One of the eight Florida projects being funded will go toward a the designs and permits for a living shoreline in Miami's Legion Park. The protected, stabilized coastal edge will be made of natural materials such as marsh grasses, mangroves, native trees, tide pools and oyster reefs.

The goal is for it to help protect the heavily developed inland from storm surge and tidal flooding. It also aims to reduce erosion and improve water quality, while also creating marine habitat.

The funds come from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, along with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Overall, 31 coastal states and U.S. territories were awarded grants.

