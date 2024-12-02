Miami kicks off the Christmas season with tree lighting ceremonies

Thanksgiving is over and that means, for some people, the Christmas season can officially begin.



Local governments are ‘getting their Christmas on’ with ceremonies around Miami.

Neighborhoods like Coconut Grove and Westchester have already brought out the Christmas lights. Next up, the City of Miami will hold a tree lighting ceremony at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex. The ceremony will be led by local city and county commissioners and the Miami police athletic league.

The Little Haiti tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for Monday night at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will feature music and food for attendees.

