American Airlines extends suspension of flights to Haiti

American Airlines has decided to extend its flight suspension to Haiti.

The airline had originally planned to resume service to the capital, Port-au-Prince, in mid-February, but they have not announced any plans as to when or if they will lift that suspension.

"American has made the difficult decision to suspend daily service between Miami (MIA) and Port-au-Prince, Haiti (PAP). We are proud of our more than 50-year-commitment to Haiti and we will continue to monitor the situation, assessing safety, security, and customer demand, in evaluating a return of service," an American Airlines spokesperson said in a statement.

The airline said it will offer a full refund for impacted customers.

Prior to suspending service, American Airlines operated one daily flight between MIA and PAP with a Boeing 737 MAX. The decision to suspend flights to Haiti came last month after three U.S. planes, including an American Airlines jet, were hit by bullets at the Toussaint Louverture International Airport.

Within the space of just a few hours, a Spirit Airlines and JetBlue plane were also struck by bullets fired by heavily armed criminal gangs who have taken over parts of the Haitian capital.

A flight attendant on the Spirit Airlines flight suffered minor injuries in the shooting incident.

The shootings were part of a wave of violence that erupted as the country plagued by gang violence swore in its new prime minister after a politically tumultuous process.

