Bodycam video shows police shooting a woman wielding knife in Lauderhill

Police in Lauderhill have released bodycam video of a deadly encounter on Friday afternoon with a woman wielding a knife.

A Lauderhill Police Department spokesperson said the officer arrived at an apartment complex after police received a 911 call. The spokesperson said the officer was forced to fire his weapon after being threatened by the woman. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

