Fort Lauderdale installs life rings to honor heroism of Aden Perry

The City of Fort Lauderdale unveiled life rings at George English Park, making it the tenth location in the city to have the lifesaving feature installed.

The dedication ceremony on Wednesday took place on what would have been Aden Perry’s 20th Birthday.



In 2022, Aden, who was walking with his mother, Sarah, died while rescuing a motorist whose car was submerged in a pond.



Sarah says she created the Aden Perry Hero Life-Ring initiative to honor her son and prevent similar tragedies.

”It wasn't until losing my son that I realized there was nothing available for someone to use in a water emergency and I realized that had to change," she said. "You don't live through what I’ve lived through, I was there. And I can tell you there was nothing else my son could’ve used except giving his own life.”

To date, the initiative has donated more than 400 life rings to municipalities in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties.

