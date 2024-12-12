North Miami Beach's first Black mayor takes oath of office

North Miami Beach has sworn in its first Black mayor.

Mayor Michael Joseph was inducted into office on Tuesday at the Julius Littman Performing Arts Theater.

In his speech, he marked the historic moment for the city by thanking constituents for their vote of confidence. anch.

"And most importantly, thank you to the residents of the great city of North Miami Beach. Thank you for placing your trust in me. It is an honor and a privilege to be your new mayor," he said.

Joseph beat out incumbent mayor Evan Piper in a special election earlier this month. The now-mayor is also a civil rights attorney and graduate of the St. Thomas University School of Law.

