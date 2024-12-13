Deadline nears to sign up for Affordable Care Act, 'Obamacare'

Americans have until Sunday to sign up for health care coverage offered through the Affordable Care Act marketplace — also known as ‘Obamacare’ — for 2025. Coverage would begin Jan. 1, 2025.

The latest federal government data shows nearly 988,000 consumers who do not currently have health care coverage through the individual market Marketplace plans have signed up for coverage in 2025. Nearly 4.4 million existing consumers have returned to the Marketplace to select a plan for 2025. Anyone who does not actively renew will be automatically re-enrolled for 2025. Florida has almost 1.5 million people already signed up for a new plan or are existing customers who have signed up again.

Click here to learn how to apply and enroll.