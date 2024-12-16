Holiday travel expected to rise by 3% this year

A record 7.1 million Floridians are expected to travel more than 50 miles over the end-of-year holiday period, an increase of more than 3% since last Christmas.

About 90% of those traveling will be driving to their destinations, but record air travel is also expected.

The busiest day on the roads this year is expected to be Sunday, Dec. 22.

Triple A spokesperson Mark Jenkins said four of the top five domestic travel destinations this holiday season are in the Sunshine State.

"With a record number of people traveling, you should just expect more congestion wherever you are going, especially in some of the larger metro areas and near the popular attractions. So, just leave early if you can," Jenkins said.

Nationally, Orlando is the most popular place to vacation over the holidays this year.

