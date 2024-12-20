Miami mobile home residents protest mass eviction, holiday protest planned

Mobile home residents in Sweetwater facing mass eviction are staging a holiday protest this weekend.

Occupants of the Li’l Abner Mobile Home Park have been protesting ever since they were told to leave their longtime homes to make way for development.

The company that owns the Lil Abner mobile home park notified more than 900 residents in November that the property would permanently close in May to make way for an affordable housing project. The residents, many of whom are low-income, have spoken out about needing to upend their lives and enter the rental market. According to WLRN local government reporter Joshua Ceballos, one resident was recently arrested and slammed into the ground by police while complaining to management.

Li’l Abner residents and activist groups will host a sit-in beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday outside the Jorge Mas Canosa Youth Center. The demonstration will coincide with a holiday party hosted by the City of Sweetwater Mayor and Commission.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

