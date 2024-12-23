Cleveland Clinic to open hospital in downtown West Palm Beach

The renowned Ohio-based Cleveland Clinic plans to open a hospital in West Palm Beach on the downtown's western edge along Clear Lake.

The move will create the first non-profit research hospital in the city and the first new hospital downtown in over a century. It will have 150 beds and an emergency center.

Cleveland Clinic has been in South Florida for more than 30 years. It has a hospital in Weston in Broward County. It’s been serving West Palm Beach for more than 15 years with an outpatient medical center in CityPlace. It also has clinics in Palm Beach Gardens and Wellington.

Cleveland Clinic counts itself among one of the nation's top medical providers and research institutions.

READ MORE: Five of Palm Beach County's largest hospitals at bottom of local safety grades

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.