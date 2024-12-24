One dead, five injured after boat explosion in Fort Lauderdale

A boat explosion in Fort Lauderdale Monday killed one person and injured at least 5 others. The blast happened around 6 p.m.

The explosion rocked the docks near the famous 15th Street Fisheries restaurant at the Lauderdale Marina and sent those on board the recreational vessel flying into the water. The inferno quickly claimed another nearby boat, and three of the five survivors are being treated for "traumatic injuries."

This is the second boat explosion at the same dock in just 20 days, a man was hospitalized with burns after his boat ignited just a few feet from where last night’s incident took place. It is unclear if the incidents are related.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue has not yet identified a cause for the explosion.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.