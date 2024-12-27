Could Pickleball be coming to Village Green? These Key Biscayne residents hope so

A group of residents came before the Key Biscayne Village Council earlier this month asking elected officials to consider dedicating a portion of the Village Green to pickleball.

Eduardo Vedani said more than 100 people signed a petition urging the Council to do so. Right now, the group plays at Calusa Park, where they use two tennis courts part-time.

“We have found that we have been able to integrate the community. It brings people together of all ages,” Vedani told the Council through an interpreter.

Roberto Cortez, also a member of the group, said a portion of the Village Green off Fernwood Road near the dog park would provide the 3,000 square feet needed for two pickleball courts.

“But what is interesting is that it (the proposal) has a very low impact on trees, very low impact even on the walk road around the park,” he said.

Leandro Beer added that there are 50 to 75 people who would be interested in playing pickleball at the Village Green.

This story was originally published in the Key Biscayne Independent, a WLRN News partner.

