Tri-Rail offers special late-night service for NYE partygoers in Miami

For anyone attending New Year’s Eve parties in downtown Miami this week, Tri-Rail is offering you a ride so you don’t have to worry about driving.

Two special late-night trains will depart from Miami Central Station on Jan. 1 at 1 a.m. and at 2 a.m. The additional trains are meant to keep the number of impaired drivers on the road to a minimum during the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Tri-Rail trains leaving from Miami Central will hit every stop on the route northbound, except for the airport.

Tickets purchased on Dec. 31 will cost the regular weekly rate. A special holiday discount will go into effect at midnight on Jan. 1.

