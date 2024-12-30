© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tri-Rail offers special late-night service for NYE partygoers in Miami

WLRN Public Media | By Joshua Ceballos
Published December 30, 2024 at 9:33 AM EST

For anyone attending New Year’s Eve parties in downtown Miami this week, Tri-Rail is offering you a ride so you don’t have to worry about driving.

Two special late-night trains will depart from Miami Central Station on Jan. 1 at 1 a.m. and at 2 a.m. The additional trains are meant to keep the number of impaired drivers on the road to a minimum during the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Tri-Rail trains leaving from Miami Central will hit every stop on the route northbound, except for the airport.

Tickets purchased on Dec. 31 will cost the regular weekly rate. A special holiday discount will go into effect at midnight on Jan. 1.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
News In Brief
Joshua Ceballos
Joshua Ceballos is WLRN's Local Government Accountability Reporter and a member of the investigations team. Reach Joshua Ceballos at jceballos@wlrnnews.org
See stories by Joshua Ceballos
More On This Topic