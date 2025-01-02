Arajet announces new flights between Miami and Dominican Republic

New flights between Miami and the Dominican Republic are on the horizon. The budget airline Arajet expects to start flights next summer between Miami International Airport and either Santo Domingo or Punta Cana.

The debut comes after the U.S. Department of Transportation approved a travel agreement inked last month with the Caribbean country.

In a statement, the State Department said the agreement is "a step forward in liberalizing the international civil aviation sector in the Western Hemisphere.”

