Former Palm Beach County State Attorney transitions to private law firm

After serving as Palm Beach County's State Attorney for over a decade, Dave Aronberg announced he will become the managing partner of a new law firm.

Aronberg said he is transitioning to the private sector with his new firm, Dave Aronberg Law, in downtown West Palm Beach. He said the boutique firm will carry on his legacy, ensuring patient safety in the addiction treatment industry.

Aronberg is known for leading the statewide Sober Homes Task Force, which exposed fraudulent treatment facilities and drove industry reforms.



In a statement, Aronberg said he intends to continue tackling the opioid crisis, this time by providing regulatory compliance services to addiction treatment centers.



Aronberg decided not to seek a fourth term and endorsed his colleague, Alexcia Cox, who succeeded him as State Attorney.

