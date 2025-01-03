© 2025 WLRN
Former Palm Beach County State Attorney transitions to private law firm

WLRN Public Media | By Wilkine Brutus
Published January 3, 2025 at 3:46 PM EST
Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg in September 2017.
Andres Leiva
/
Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg in September 2017.

After serving as Palm Beach County's State Attorney for over a decade, Dave Aronberg announced he will become the managing partner of a new law firm.

Aronberg said he is transitioning to the private sector with his new firm, Dave Aronberg Law, in downtown West Palm Beach. He said the boutique firm will carry on his legacy, ensuring patient safety in the addiction treatment industry.

Aronberg is known for leading the statewide Sober Homes Task Force, which exposed fraudulent treatment facilities and drove industry reforms.
 
In a statement, Aronberg said he intends to continue tackling the opioid crisis, this time by providing regulatory compliance services to addiction treatment centers.
 
Aronberg decided not to seek a fourth term and endorsed his colleague, Alexcia Cox, who succeeded him as State Attorney.

Wilkine Brutus
Wilkine Brutus is the Palm Beach County Reporter for WLRN. The award-winning journalist produces stories on topics surrounding local news, culture, art, politics and current affairs. Contact Wilkine at wbrutus@wlrnnews.org
Wilkine Brutus
