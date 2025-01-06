Broward Schools will soon have a new watchdog to oversee district operations

The School Board of Broward County will soon have a new watchdog.

In November, Broward voters passed an amendment establishing a specialized branch in the county’s Office of Inspector General dedicated to School Board oversight.

The inspector general’s office has previously had the authority to investigate the Broward County government and local municipalities, but the school district wasn’t included until now.

A workshop by the School Board on the inspector general is scheduled to be held on Feb. 11.

