Palm Beach County State Attorney: Beware of 'jury duty scam'

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg issued a warning Monday to local residents alerting them about a “jury duty scam.”

“If you get a call from a stranger about a missed juror summons, simply hang up,” said Aronberg. “This is a total scam. Don’t fall for it!”

Local residents, says Aronberg, are being called by people impersonating local law enforcement officers and being told they have missed jury duty, and will be arrested and jailed. The fraudster then explains that their intended victims will face jail time unless they give up money, buy gift cards and share their personal financial information.

“Don’t ever give personal or financial information over the phone to someone you don’t know,” said Aronberg. “Anyone who asks for payments to be made through gift cards or wire transfers is most likely a scammer.”

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody issued a similar warning last April, saying that there had been a "recent uptick" in jury duty scams. Also last year federal court officials posted the same warning.

Anyone with questions about actual jury duty or a summons received in the mail should contact the Palm Beach County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller Joseph Abruzzo’s office, 561-355-2930 or visit the website, www.jury.mypalmbeachclerk.com.

