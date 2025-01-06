South Florida faces a persistent housing affordability crisis

For the past several years, the housing affordability crisis has been front of mind for South Floridians.

Looking to 2025, the lack of affordable housing shows little sign of slowing. At the same time, a new Florida law that bans sleeping in public spaces will get new teeth.

Starting now, people can sue local governments if they don’t enforce the state ban on public sleeping.

WLRN’s local government reporter Joshua Ceballos elaborated recently on the South Florida Roundup. He explained how municipalities now face the threat of mounting lawsuits if they don’t arrest or remove homeless residents.

"A lot of experts in [the] homelessness field that I’ve spoken to are really worried that this is going to be a perfect storm where municipalities are going to be arresting homeless people because if not, they’re going to be paying huge fees in legal fees," Ceballos said.

You can hear the full conversation on the South Florida Roundup wherever you get your podcasts.

