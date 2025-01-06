Statewide group denounces bill to ban flags representing 'political viewpoint' in Florida

The Florida National Organization for Women is vehemently objecting to a proposed state bill that would restrict the types of flags that can be displayed at government buildings and schools.

The bill (S.B. 100), which failed to pass during last year’s legislative session, has been reintroduced by state Sen. Randy Fine, R-Melbourne, for the 2025 session, which begins in March. If approved, it would prevent displaying a flag that “represents a political viewpoint, including, but not limited to, a politically partisan, racial, sexual orientation and gender, or political ideology viewpoint.” The bill does not specifically name flags that would be barred from being displayed at public buildings and schools.

Fine, who is running in a special election for a congressional seat, issued a statement last month that said the bill would “ban the use of fictional country flags like ‘Palestine,’ pro-violence ‘Black Lives Matter’ flags, woke and pro-grooming ideological flags, and the flags of any political candidates in government buildings.”

Debbie Deland, President of Florida NOW, on Monday condemned Fine’s bill.

“This is not about patriotism; this is about power,” she said in a statement. “Senator Fine’s actions undermine the principles of democracy by censoring the very symbols that give marginalized communities a platform to express their identities and demand change.”

“The banning of flags, such as the Pride flag and the Black Lives Matter flag, sends a chilling message to Floridians who fight for justice and equality: that their struggles and contributions are unworthy of acknowledgment,” Deland added.

A similar bill proposed during the 2024 session drew heavy opposition from LGBTQ people and activists because they would have prevented the display of LGBTQ pride flags.

Fine is running in a special election to replace U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., in Congressional District 6. Waltz is leaving Congress to become national security adviser for President-elect Donald Trump.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

