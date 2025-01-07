Historically themed mural in Broward is painting over its racist past

A history-themed mural that has been on Broward Boulevard since 1988 will be painted over to break from its racist past.

The mural depicts various historical scenes in Broward, but front and center is former Florida Gov. Napoleon Bonaparte Broward.

He is known for being a proud segregationist.

County officials decided to change the mural due to his controversial character, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

In the last two months, residents filled out a survey voting for the mural’s new design. The theme that won? Environmental conservation.

The county is set to select a final proposal and expects to start work this month.

