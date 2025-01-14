Health services at historic Key West building will resume after lead concerns

A historic Key West building that houses critical public health services was closed down in November when trace amounts of lead were found in construction material.

It will soon reopen to the public.

The shutting down of the historic Gato building on Simonton Street displaced the administrative offices for several municipal agencies, including the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County.



Testing determined that the lead came from a paint layer dating back to the 1970s or earlier.



Now, the county says it’s safe for occupancy again.



While most county offices like Social Services will continue to operate elsewhere, the health department’s Tuga clinic will be returned to the building Jan. 21. Then on Jan. 23, vital statistics will also move back to the building.



A Monroe County spokesperson said other departments will follow, after construction is completed. The building is expected to be fully operational in about six months.

