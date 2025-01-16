Former UFC champion faces lawsuit for alleged sexual battery during NBA Final in Miami

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor faces a civil lawsuit after being accused of sexual battery while attending the 2023 NBA Final.

The federal complaint was filed earlier this week in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, a woman alleges McGregor assaulted her in a bathroom at the Kaseya Center, the home of the Miami Heat. The lawsuit also accuses Kaseya staff and security of gross negligence.

Authorities investigated the claims in 2023 and later announced no charges would be filed.

