New Miami administration building to open in 2027

Miami’s government administration is moving out and moving up.

Officials recently broke ground on construction for a new city administration building in Miami Freedom Park, formerly the Melreese Golf Course.



The building will act as a government hub and house all city offices, including public works and commission chambers. It will replace the existing city hall in Coconut Grove, and the current admin building on the Miami River.



Larry Spring, the city’s Chief Financial Officer, laid out plans at a public ceremony this week.

"The new building will consist of eight stories. 383,000 sq feet. Nearly 900 parking spaces. The building layout will be customer service focused."

Construction is scheduled to finish in 2027.

