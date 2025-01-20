Miami Heat and Mobile School Pantry distribute groceries to more than 200 families

Parades and festivals are planned throughout South Florida today to honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

The Miami Heat did so by hosting a day of service at the Gulf Stream Early Learning Center in Hallandale Beach.



The Heat teamed up with Mobile School Pantry to help needy families.



Founder and president Zayna Zane-Wolland said their mission is to provide equal access to fresh food for all.

“ When you're in a low income community, things like strawberries, grapes, blueberries, these are unreachable, Zane-Wolland said. " Food isn't just a privilege, it's a human right and families from all walks of life should have access to these foods.”



Together the Miami Heat and Mobile School Pantry gave out nearly 40 pounds of fresh groceries, including fruits, vegetables and whole grains, to more than 200 families.



READ MORE: Dr. King practiced his 'I Have a Dream' speech in Miami motel

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

