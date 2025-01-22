Broward school board now under new inspector general oversight

As of this month, the Broward County School Board is now under the purview of the county’s Office of the Inspector General.

Inspector General Carol Breece said the office so far has received one inquiry, which is under review.

In November, Broward voters passed an amendment establishing a specialized branch dedicated to school board oversight. The inspector general’s office has previously had the authority to investigate the Broward County government and local municipalities, but the school district wasn’t included until now.

The board pays the county an annual fee for inspector general services. That includes investigating and reporting misconduct and gross mismanagement by school board officials, employees and vendors.

Members of the public can send tips and information about alleged misconduct via an anonymous hotline, email, online or mail.

