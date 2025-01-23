Miami-Dade County appoints Curtis Osceola as new Chief Resilience Officer

Miami-Dade County has appointed its new Chief Resilience Officer.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced on Thursday that she is appointing Curtis Osceola as Chief of Staff to the Miccosukee Tribe. He starts his new role on Monday.

The county’s resilience team works to find solutions to climate challenges, coming up with initiatives across departments.

Osceola led projects related to Everglades restoration in his role with the tribe.

He now replaces the county's first ever resilience officer, Jim Murley, who retired last year and was appointed by former mayor Carlos Gimenez.

READ MORE: Reinventing the South Florida seawall to help marine life, buffer rising seas

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

